Turkish prosecutors probe girl band Manifest for indecency charges

ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors have initiated an investigation into the girl band Manifest on allegations of obscene acts and public indecency.

The probe follows the group’s performance in Istanbul on Saturday, which authorities claim violated public decency standards.

Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor’s office stated the group’s on-stage dances and performances constituted an attack on public morals and modesty.

Officials further asserted that the performances risked negatively influencing children and young people.

Manifest, a newly formed six-member band, first gained prominence through the televised competition Big5 Turkiye earlier this year.

The group has attracted significant attention with its songs and live performances since its debut concert. – AFP