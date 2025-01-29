ANKARA: Twenty-eight people have been detained over a fire at a ski resort in Turkiye that killed 78 people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that the resort’s administration had not taken into account the risks of the fire, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

On the night of January 21, fire engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel building at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkiye’s Bolu province, killing 78 people. As part of the investigation, a number of regional officials were arrested, including the hotel owner, who put all responsibility for the tragedy on the staff, blaming the chef, electrician and security guards.

“We have done and are doing everything necessary to make our citizens feel that they are not alone in these difficult days. We have ensured that the necessary judicial investigations have commenced to fully investigate the disaster and bring those responsible before the judiciary. Eight chief inspectors are continuing their thorough investigations. In the first phase, nine people were detained. As testimonies were given, the investigation expanded. The number of detainees has risen to 28. Of these, 19 people, including the hotel owner and case manager, have been arrested. Judicial control decisions have been taken against seven people,” Erdogan said in his address to the parliament.

According to the investigation, the hotel management failed to take into account the risks of fire and had not prepared for them in advance, Erdogan added.