Teenager killed in 4WD-MPV crash at KM130 Sibu-Bintulu road

SIBU: A teenage boy was killed in a four-wheel-drive and multi-purpose vehicle collision at KM130 on the Sibu-Bintulu Road in Selangau today.

Mukah District police Chief, Deputy Superintendent Muhamad Rizal Alias, identified the victim as 16-year-old Mohamad Syakirul Faqeh Mohamad Zamari, who was travelling with his family.

His father, Mohamad Zamari Marassan, 48, a driver at the Sarawak Teacher Education Institute in Miri, sustained chest injuries, while his mother, Siti Armah Abd Hamid, 41, and younger brother, Mohamad Syahir Fayyadh, 6, were unharmed.

The accident involving the family’s pickup truck coming from Bintulu and a Toyota Avanza parked by the roadside was reported around 10.00 am.

“Investigations revealed that the pickup truck lost control upon reaching KM130, veered off course, and crashed into the parked vehicle. It then plunged into a ravine before overturning into a ditch,“ he said in a statement tonight.

The crash occurred on a straight road under rainy conditions, with a wet road surface. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said the victim is believed to have drowned. The rest of the family was given medical treatment at the Mukah Hospital.