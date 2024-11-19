Two Malaysians injured in Singapore crash, one in critical condition

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysians are receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore after their motorcycle was involved in a collision with a trailer lorry on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Monday night.

The motorcycle pillion rider, Muhammad Hairul Nizam Soyod, 35, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while his companion, Hanafi Mis’adi, 23, suffered a fractured left leg and is being treated in the hospital’s general ward.

Muhammad Hairul Nizam’s sister, Khariol Kamariah Soyod, 40, said both victims, who work at a chicken rice shop in Yishun, were on their way back to Johor Bahru when they were believed to have failed to avoid a trailer that suddenly entered their lane.

She said her brother is undergoing a second surgery to stop internal bleeding caused by severe injuries to his hip.

“I was told that my brother suffered serious injuries to his hip after being run over by a lorry tyre. At the moment, I’ve only been informed that both his hip bones are broken, and he requires a second operation due to significant bleeding.

“The doctor said they will provide more updates once the surgery is completed,” she told Bernama.

Khariol Kamariah added that Muhammad Hairul Nizam’s wife and their two-year-old son have not been able to visit him as they do not have passports.

“As it happens, I also work at the same place as my brother. So for now, I’m representing the family to care for and visit him here,” she said.

Meanwhile, the police, when contacted, said a 32-year-old male trailer driver was arrested for careless driving and causing grievous hurt following the incident. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Malaysian High Commission in Singapore, in a statement on road safety in the republic, advised Malaysian motorcyclists to remain vigilant at all times.

According to police statistics, the number of fatalities from road accidents in Singapore increased from 108 in 2022 to 136 last year, with half of the deaths involving motorcyclists and pillion riders.