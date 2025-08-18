UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid to Gaza with international partners

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has completed its 73rd airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of Operation Birds of Goodness under the broader Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 initiative.

This latest mission was conducted in partnership with Jordan and involved participation from eight other nations including Germany, France and Singapore.

The airdrop contained vital food supplies prepared with assistance from UAE-based charitable organisations to address urgent needs in Gaza.

With this delivery, the total aid provided through aerial operations has now surpassed 3,988 tonnes of relief materials including food and other essential items.

The UAE government emphasised its ongoing commitment to supporting Palestinians and enhancing their ability to withstand current hardships.

These coordinated efforts demonstrate the UAE’s active leadership in global humanitarian response by uniting international partners to alleviate suffering in crisis zones.

The operation forms part of the UAE’s wider strategy to implement a culture of humanitarian assistance through practical action and international cooperation. – Bernama-WAM