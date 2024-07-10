UAE president directs six additional humanitarian aid flights to Lebanon

ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the dispatch of six additional flights delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon, as reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

This comes in addition to the US$100 million aid package launched recently.

This directive is part of the United Arab Emirates’ ongoing efforts to boost humanitarian relief and provide essential supplies to the Lebanese people amidst the current challenges they are facing.

- Bernama, WAM