UK announces £10 million for Myanmar quake relief

LONDON: The UK pledged £10 million ($12.9 million) in humanitarian aid for Myanmar on Saturday after an earthquake killed more than 1,600 people and caused widespread damage in the war-torn country.

“This UK funding will increase support in the hardest hit areas of the earthquake and geared towards food and water supplies, medicine, and shelter,“ the UK foreign office said in a statement.

“UK-funded local partners are already mobilising a humanitarian response on the ground,“ said development minister Jennifer Chapman.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Myanmar after this tragic event,“ Chapman added.

The isolated country's ruling junta made a rare plea for international aid after a 7.7-magnitude quake struck central Myanmar.

The UK has previously imposed sanctions on individuals and entities with links to the junta.