Pearly-Thinaah lose in China Open semis to Chinese pair

NATIONAL women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah missed out on a spot in the 2025 China Open Badminton Championship final after a straight-game defeat to China’s Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian in the semi-finals.

The Malaysian duo, ranked third in the world, lost 14-21, 17-21 in 38 minutes at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

This marks their fourth loss in five meetings against the Chinese pair.

Pearly and Thinaah have had a modest season so far, with their only title coming at the 2025 Thailand Open in May.

Their opponents, Yi Fan and Shu Xian, will now advance to the final, where they will face either compatriots Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning or South Korea’s Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong. - Bernama