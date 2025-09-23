UK health regulator confirms paracetamol safety during pregnancy

LONDON: Britain’s health regulator confirmed on Monday that paracetamol remains safe for use during pregnancy.

The regulator stated there is currently no evidence suggesting the pain relief treatment causes autism in children.

This announcement precedes the United States government’s own findings on autism expected later today.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the US administration was planning to link Kenvue’s Tylenol, which contains paracetamol, to autism when used by pregnant women. – Reuters