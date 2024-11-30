LONDON: Britain's parliament voted in favour of a new bill to legalise assisted dying on Friday, opening the way for months of further debate on an issue that has divided the country and raised questions about the standard of palliative care.

After a passionate debate in the House of Commons, lower house of parliament, 330 lawmakers voted in favour of the “Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life)” bill with 275 against.

The vote will start months of further debate and the bill could be changed as it wends its way through both House of Commons and the upper house of parliament, the House of Lords. Kim Leadbeater, the Labour lawmaker who introduced the bill, has said she expects the process to take a further six months.

READ MORE:

British MPs debate contentious assisted dying law

Multiple arrests after controversial suicide pod used in Switzerland

British govt says will not block assisted suicide bill