UK PM Starmer releases witness statements in China spy case

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has published a senior official’s evidence regarding the prosecution of two men charged with spying for China.

This move aims to demonstrate that the case did not collapse due to government manipulation.

The Crown Prosecution Service unexpectedly dropped charges last month against two British men who denied passing sensitive information to a Chinese intelligence agent.

Prosecutors stated they needed evidence showing the UK considered China a national security threat but the government failed to provide it despite months of requests.

The newly published documents detail Chinese malign activity but do not unequivocally state China poses a threat to UK national security.

Starmer previously blamed the previous Conservative administration which was in power when the men were charged.

Opposition parties accused the government of responsibility for the trial’s collapse to avoid jeopardising ties with China.

Starmer published witness statements by Britain’s Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Collins to address these claims.

The prime minister stated these statements were made without involvement from ministers or political advisers.

In a February document, Collins said China presents the biggest state-based threat to the UK’s economic security.

An August statement detailed what he called the active espionage threat that China posed to the UK.

The same document emphasised the UK government remains committed to pursuing a positive relationship with China.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told parliament the situation stinks of a cover-up.

Starmer’s office confirmed he learned the case might collapse days before it happened but intervention would have been inappropriate.

A Conservative spokesperson responded that the published documents show the extent of China’s threat to the UK.

They expressed shock that Starmer knew about the imminent trial collapse but did nothing to stop it.

A December 2023 witness statement alleged one man passed information about who was briefing former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on China. – Reuters