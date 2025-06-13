AS A GLEAMING clock began ticking towards the 2026 World Cup, Miami officials launched the city's one-year countdown seeking to allay fears that America's stricter immigration stance could deter the overseas fans that it hopes to attract.

The celebratory unveiling on Wednesday, featuring singer Marc Anthony, came just days after unrest in Los Angeles and amid the implementation of stricter border controls under President Donald Trump's administration.

“I don’t think anybody has anything to be afraid of. Miami is an incredibly welcoming place, and we’re very excited to welcome the world,“ Alina T. Hudak, president of the 2026 Miami Host Committee, said at the countdown event.

The digital clock, soon to greet travellers at Miami International Airport, marks 365 days until the start of the biggest World Cup in history — 48 teams playing 104 matches across three North American nations.

However, security arrangements have drawn particular scrutiny, especially regarding the involvement of immigration enforcement agencies.

Rodney Barreto, co-chair of the Miami Host Committee, confirmed that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be involved in security operations.

“They will be there to support us with security, but not to capture people,“ he said.

At Fiorito, an Argentine restaurant in Miami's Little Haiti neighbourhood, fans of the South American nation's defending champions expressed confidence that their countrymen would travel regardless of restrictions.

“Wherever the World Cup is, it’s great ... We’re excited about being world champions and we can do much more,“ Argentina supporter Nicolas Lomazzi told Reuters.

“What matters here is money, and they’re going to make a lot with the World Cup, so they’ll open the door for us all,“ added Emmanuel, an Argentina supporter hopeful of witnessing what could be captain Lionel Messi’s final World Cup appearance.

For Miami, a city shaped by successive waves of immigration, hosting the tournament represents a delicate balancing act — showcasing its multicultural identity while navigating an increasingly complex immigration landscape that threatens the smooth running of the biggest World Cup yet.