LONDON: A lawmaker from Britain’s opposition Conservative party has been charged with committing sexual assault at a renowned private members club in London, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Patrick Spencer, who was elected an MP at last July’s general election, is charged with two counts of sexual assault over the alleged incidents in August 2023 at the Groucho club.

His lawyers said the MP “categorically” denied the charges and would “defend the allegations robustly in court”.

The allegations involved two separate women, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Spencer, 37, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 16, 2025, the CPS added.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives said Spencer, MP for the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich constituency in eastern England, had been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

Last month, the governing Labour party announced it had suspended its lawmaker Dan Norris after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl and rape.