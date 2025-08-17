Ukraine drone attack injures railway worker in Russia’s Voronezh

VORONEZH: A Ukrainian drone attack injured a railway worker and damaged a power line at a station in Russia’s Voronezh region, the local governor confirmed.

Alexander Gusev stated on Telegram that a track technician was hospitalised following the overnight strike.

Train services faced delays but resumed normal operations by Sunday morning, according to Gusev.

Russia’s defence ministry reported intercepting nine drones over Voronezh and 46 nationwide overnight.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian claims, and Ukraine has not issued an immediate response.

Kyiv maintains its strikes on Russian soil target military infrastructure supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

The incident follows a U.S.-Russia summit where no progress was made toward ending the conflict.

Donald Trump suggested Ukraine should negotiate with Moscow, calling Russia a “very big power.” - Reuters