Ukraine hosts southeast Europe leaders in Odesa summit

ODESA: Leaders from several countries across southeastern Europe were expected in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Wednesday, hours after it was targeted by Russian strikes.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who maintains strong ties with Russia, was among those attending the summit, his office said, in his first visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022.

The office of Romania’s new president, Nicusor Dan, said he would attend the summit “hosted by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky” where he would hold a meeting with Zelensky and reiterate Bucharest’s support of Kyiv.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic were among those also set to attend.

There was no information from Kyiv on the agenda or confirmation on who would represent Ukraine at the talks.

Details of the visits of foreign leaders to Ukraine are often not revealed in advance for security reasons.

Odesa has been repeatedly hit by Russian drone and missile strikes throughout the conflict.

A drone attack “damaged homes, civilian boats and warehouses” in the Odesa region overnight, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Kyiv launched annual Ukraine-Southeast Europe summits in 2022 to boost connections with the region amid its war with Russia.

At last year’s summit, held in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Zelensky called for Europe to “unite” and called on Brussels to accelerate the process of letting new members, including Ukraine, join the EU.