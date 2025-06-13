KANGAR: RHB Islamic Bank Berhad (RHB Islamic) handed over business zakat of RM1 million to the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

Its managing director, Datuk Adissadikin Ali said the total, the highest the bank has ever handed over, rose by RM350,000 compared to last year’s RM650,000, and reflected the bank’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with the council to empower the asnaf and B40 community.

“The zakat handover marks our continued support towards programmes that have high impact on domestic happiness,” he said during a speech at the handover here today, which was graced by Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, in his capacity of MAIPs president, and with council chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor in attendance.

He added that from 2021 till this year, RM532,449 in zakat wakalah has been channelled by the bank to six MAIPs-linked economic empowerment and community programmes, including Harvest Bakery, a sewing and mobile phone repair workshop, which have benefitted almost 200 individuals.

“The projects not only provide skill and practical training but prepares complete facilities to ensure the generation of sustainable income,” he said.

He also announced additional contributions of RM313,000 under the 2025 Perlis Asnaf Economic Development Project to finance catfish farming projects at two locations, Jalan Kaki Bukit Paya, Kangar and Taman Desa Asnaf Chuping near Padang Besar.