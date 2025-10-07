Ukraine strike kills four in Russia-held Kherson region

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian strike on the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine’s Kherson region has killed four people according to Moscow-installed authorities.

The Moscow-appointed governor reported the deaths occurred during what he described as a targeted drone attack on civilian vehicles travelling on a highway.

Vladimir Saldo, governor of the Russian-occupied Kherson territory, stated on Telegram that another person was wounded in a separate Ukrainian strike within the region.

Kyiv has not provided immediate comment on the specific incident but maintains its longstanding policy of denying deliberate attacks on civilians in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

Ukraine’s local authorities simultaneously accused Russia of killing a 65-year-old man in the city of Kherson, which remains under Kyiv’s control.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced the civilian death from enemy fire on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Kyiv is intensifying strikes against Russian energy and oil infrastructure as legitimate retaliation for Moscow’s daily attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed it intercepted 209 drones overnight and in the morning during Ukraine’s second consecutive large-scale barrage.

Ukraine’s military reported Russia launched 154 drones and missiles overnight Monday to Tuesday, with approximately half being successfully intercepted.

An unmanned aircraft struck railway and energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Poltava and Sumy regions, leaving more than 1,000 residents without electricity.

Ukraine launched 251 drones toward Russia on Monday, resulting in two fatalities from a rocket strike on Belgorod city near the Ukrainian border.

Belgorod’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed 1,000 people across four settlements remain without power while repair crews work to restore services.

The Russian military currently controls approximately one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea which was annexed in 2014. – AFP