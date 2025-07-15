Ukrainian drone strike on Voronezh injures 16 amid escalating conflict

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian city of Voronezh left 16 people wounded, according to local officials. The attack, which occurred overnight, resulted in shrapnel and cut wounds, with 13 individuals requiring hospitalization.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed the casualties in a social media post, stating, “At the moment we know of 16 people wounded in the overnight attack.”

Footage from local media revealed damaged storefronts and shattered glass strewn across the streets, highlighting the intensity of the assault.

Russia’s defence ministry reported intercepting 55 Ukrainian drones, most of which were targeted over the western Belgorod region and Voronezh, a city near the Ukrainian border.

In retaliation, Kyiv reported an attack on its northeastern Sumy region, where a medical facility was struck, injuring a child.

Ukraine’s emergency services stated, “Russians attacked a medical facility in the Shostka community. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out.” - AFP

The hostilities followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who announced an agreement with NATO to supply Ukraine with advanced air defence systems and weaponry.

This move comes amid growing frustration in Washington over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire and his escalation of aerial assaults.