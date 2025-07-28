UN chief condemns hunger as weapon of war amid Gaza, Sudan crises

ADDIS ABABA: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to reject hunger as a weapon of war, highlighting worsening food crises in Gaza and Sudan.

His remarks came during a UN conference in Ethiopia, where he stressed the devastating impact of conflict and climate change on global food security.

“Climate change is disrupting harvests, supply chains, and humanitarian aid.

Conflict continues to spread hunger from Gaza to Sudan and beyond,“ Guterres said via video link.

“Hunger fuels instability and undermines peace.

We must never accept hunger as a weapon of war.”

In Gaza, severe shortages persist despite Israel’s recent “tactical pause” in fighting to facilitate aid delivery.

The World Health Organization reports malnutrition at “alarming levels,“ with aid flows still critically low.

Israel denies restricting food supplies, instead blaming aid agencies for distribution delays.

Sudan faces what UN migration officials describe as “the largest humanitarian catastrophe” yet largely overlooked.

Fighting between military factions has displaced over seven million people and left tens of thousands dead since April 2023. – AFP