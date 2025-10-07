UN chief demands Gaza ceasefire and immediate hostage release

GENEVA: The United Nations chief has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza alongside an end to hostilities in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

Antonio Guterres made this urgent plea on the second anniversary of the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the ongoing conflict.

He described the situation as a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension.

“I have said it time and again, and I am repeating it today with even greater urgency: Release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately,“ Guterres stated.

The UN secretary-general called for an end to the suffering for all people affected by the conflict.

“Put an end to the hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the region now,“ he emphasised.

Guterres strongly urged all parties to stop making civilians pay with their lives and their futures.

“After two years of trauma, we must choose hope,“ he declared.

His comments came as the world marked two years since Hamas-led militants launched a massive assault on Israel.

Palestinian fighters breached the Gaza-Israel border during that attack, storming southern Israeli communities and a music festival.

The October 7 assault killed 1,219 people according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also took 251 people hostage in Gaza, with 47 remaining captive according to the latest figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,160 people according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The United Nations considers these casualty figures from Gaza to be credible.

With global pressure mounting to end the war, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan.

This proposal calls for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, Hamas’s disarmament and gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The UN secretary-general hailed this American proposal as an opportunity that must be seized.

“A permanent ceasefire and a credible political process are essential to prevent further bloodshed,“ Guterres affirmed.

He concluded by stressing that international law must be respected by all parties involved. – AFP