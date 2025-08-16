UN reports 1,760 killed seeking aid in Gaza since May

JERUSALEM: The UN human rights office revealed on Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access aid in Gaza since late May.

This marks a significant increase from the 1,373 deaths reported by the same office at the beginning of August.

“Since 27 May, and as of 13 August, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys,“ the agency’s office for the Palestinian territories stated.

The UN attributed most of these killings to the Israeli military.

Gaza’s civil defence agency separately reported at least 38 fatalities on Friday, including 12 people waiting for humanitarian aid.

The Israeli military defended its actions, stating troops were working to dismantle Hamas military capabilities while taking precautions to minimise civilian harm.

Media restrictions in Gaza have made independent verification of casualty figures challenging for international outlets like AFP.

Israeli military chief of staff recently confirmed plans for a new offensive aimed at defeating Hamas and rescuing remaining hostages.

The operation intends to target Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, areas heavily impacted by over 22 months of conflict.

Residents in Gaza City have reported intensified airstrikes on residential areas in recent days.

Hamas condemned what it called aggressive Israeli ground incursions earlier this week.

On Friday, the Israeli military confirmed ongoing operations on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The proposed expansion of military operations has drawn international criticism and domestic opposition.

UN experts warn of worsening famine conditions in Gaza due to severe restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack resulted in 1,219 deaths, according to AFP’s tally of official figures.

The Palestinian health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reports at least 61,827 Palestinian deaths from Israel’s offensive, figures deemed reliable by the UN. - AFP