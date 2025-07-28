UN warns of worrying surge in Iran executions in 2025

GENEVA: The United Nations has called on Iran to halt executions following a sharp rise in capital punishments, with at least 612 people executed in the first half of 2025.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk described the situation as “deeply disturbing,“ urging an immediate moratorium on the death penalty.

The UN Human Rights Office reported that the number of executions has more than doubled compared to the same period in 2024, when at least 297 people were executed.

Minorities are disproportionately affected, with at least 48 individuals currently on death row, 12 of whom face imminent execution.

Turk highlighted concerns over judicial fairness, stating that many trials were held behind closed doors and failed to meet due process standards.

Over 40% of executions this year involved drug-related offences, while others faced vague charges like “enmity against God” and “corruption on Earth,“ often used to suppress dissent.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, rank Iran as the world’s second-most prolific executioner after China.

Executions are typically carried out by hanging at dawn.

NGOs accuse Iranian authorities of intensifying repression following the 12-day war with Israel, using executions to instil fear. – AFP