THE U.S. CENTERS for Disease Control and Prevention has accepted its advisory panel's recommendations on vaccines for chikungunya, a virus transmitted by mosquitoes.

The recommendations were approved on May 13, 2025, and are now the official recommendations of the CDC.

The final recommendations will assist physicians in choosing appropriate vaccines for patients and will also guide insurance coverage policies in the U.S.

The health agency is also expected to decide on recommendations for vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and meningococcal disease, a bacterial infection.

However, details regarding the approval status of the RSV and meningococcal vaccine recommendations are currently not available on the CDC's website.

Both Bavarian Nordic and Valneva make vaccines for chikungunya.