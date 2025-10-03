WASHINGTON: The United States still plans to impose a 25 per cent duty on all aluminum and steel imports into the country from March 12, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed on Sunday.

“Yes,“ Lutnick told NBC News when asked whether tariffs on steel and aluminum would come into effect on Wednesday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

At the same time, he noted that there were no plans to impose a 250 per cent duty on Canadian dairy products and timber from next week, and a decision on these measures would be made by April 2, when the trilateral free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico expires.

On February 18, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing additional duties of 25 per cent on all steel and aluminum imports to the country.