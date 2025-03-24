US delegation to visit Greenland as Trump talks of takeover

WASHINGTON: A high-profile U.S. delegation will visit Greenland this week to visit an American military base and watch a dogsled race as President Donald Trump promotes the idea of a U.S. annexation of the strategic, semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, will lead the delegation that includes White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Waltz and Wright plan to visit the Pituffik space base, the U.S. military base in Greenland. The White House said they will get briefings from U.S. service members there.

They will then join Vance to visit historical sites and attend the national dogsled race.

Brian Hughes, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said the U.S. team is “confident that this visit presents an opportunity to build on partnerships that respects Greenland’s self determination and advances economic cooperation.”

“This is a visit to learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people and to attend a dogsled race the United States is proud to sponsor, plain and simple,“ Hughes said.

Trump has made U.S. annexation of Greenland a major talking point since taking office for a second time on January 20. Greenland’s strategic location and rich mineral resources could benefit the U.S. It lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America, vital for the U.S. ballistic missile warning system.

The governments of both Greenland and Denmark have voiced opposition to such a move.

The Greenlandic government, which currently is in a caretaker period after a March 11 general election won by a party that favors a slow approach to independence from Denmark, did not reply to requests for comments.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written comment reacting to news of the visit that “this is something we take seriously.” She said Denmark wants to cooperate with the U.S., but it should be cooperation based on “the fundamental rules of sovereignty.”

She added that dialogue with the U.S. regarding Greenland would take place in close coordination with the Danish government and the future Greenlandic government.