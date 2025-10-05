US envoys head to Mideast as Trump warns Hamas over peace deal

WASHINGTON: US envoys are heading to the Middle East as President Donald Trump warns Hamas against delaying a peace deal with Israel.

A White House official confirmed that Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are travelling to Egypt to finalise hostage release details.

The envoys will also discuss the US-proposed deal aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Trump announced on Truth Social that Israel had agreed to an initial withdrawal line in Gaza.

He stated this information had been shared with Hamas for their confirmation.

“When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,“ Trump posted.

The Palestinian militant group reacted positively to Trump’s plan on Friday.

Hamas said it was ready to release all hostages and discuss deal details.

Trump subsequently called on Israel to immediately halt bombings in Gaza.

Israel confirmed its troops were still operating in the territory on Saturday.

Gaza’s civil defence agency reported at least 57 people killed in Israeli strikes since dawn.

The agency said 40 deaths occurred in Gaza City alone.

“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again,“ Trump warned.

He urged swift action, adding “Everyone will be treated fairly!”

Trump’s proposal includes a ceasefire, hostage release within 72 hours, and gradual Israeli withdrawal.

The plan also requires Hamas to disarm completely.

Trump told Axios that a Gaza peace deal was “close” and would be finalised soon.

He highlighted his behind-the-scenes diplomacy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I said, ‘Bibi, this is your chance for victory.’ He was fine with it,“ Trump stated.

The president noted Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan helped urge Hamas to release hostages.

“Erdogan helped a lot. He is a tough guy, but he is a friend of mine and he was great,“ Trump added. – AFP