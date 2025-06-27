US pledges $30 million for Gaza relief amid controversy

WASHINGTON: The United States has announced its first direct funding of $30 million for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a controversial relief effort backed by Israel. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott called on other nations to support the initiative, emphasizing its role in addressing Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Israel’s blockade on food and essential supplies since March has heightened famine risks in Gaza, devastated by Israeli airstrikes following Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack. The GHF, operating since late May with armed US contractors alongside Israeli forces, has faced scrutiny over chaotic aid distribution, civilian deaths, and neutrality violations.

The Gaza health ministry reports nearly 550 fatalities near aid centers since May. The GHF denies responsibility for these incidents, with interim director John Acree welcoming US funding as a step toward “unity and collaboration.”

Major aid organizations and the UN have refused to partner with GHF, citing breaches of humanitarian principles due to military coordination. Pigott defended the group, citing 46 million meals distributed as “incredible” progress.

The funding aligns with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s regional peace efforts, Pigott added.