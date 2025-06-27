MoF exempts beauty services from tax after public feedback

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has decided against extending the Service Tax to beauty services, including manicures, pedicures, facials, and hairdressing, following public feedback.

The decision comes after extensive consultations with industry players and grassroots representatives.

In a statement today, the MoF clarified that all revisions to the Sales and Service Tax (SST) were made after considering public sentiment.

“Since the June 9, 2025 announcement on SST revisions, the MADANI Government has actively reviewed feedback from the rakyat and engaged with industry stakeholders,“ the ministry said.

Additionally, imported fruits such as apples, oranges, mandarin oranges, and dates will remain exempt from Sales Tax.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved the exemption after evaluating public concerns.

The MoF emphasised that essential goods, including rice, poultry, vegetables, and local fish varieties, will continue to be tax-free to ease living costs.

To support small businesses, the annual sales threshold for Service Tax registration has been raised from RM500,000 to RM1 million for leasing, rental, and financial services.

This adjustment aims to reduce the burden on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The MoF urged the public and businesses to refer to official announcements for accurate SST-related information.

Queries can also be directed to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s SST Call Centre.