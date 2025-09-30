US Senate Democrats consider short stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON: US Senate Democrats are discussing several alternatives to prevent a government shutdown that could begin at midnight Tuesday.

These options include a seven to ten day funding bill along with other possible measures that could run concurrently.

Two Senate Democratic sources who requested anonymity confirmed these discussions.

The plans have not yet received approval from Democrats in Congress.

These measures aim to avert government closures if no bipartisan deal is reached by the Tuesday night deadline.

Existing government funding is set to expire at that time. – Reuters