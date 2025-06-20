LONDON: U.S. singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty on Friday to attacking a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub two years ago.

Brown is charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” with a tequila bottle on Abraham Diaw in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court, where supporters filled the public gallery ahead of the hearing.

Brown spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to deny the charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, telling the court clerk: “Not guilty, ma’am.”

His co-defendant Omolulu Akinlolu, 38, also pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The pair were granted bail until their next court appearance on July 11, when they may be asked to enter a plea to a less serious charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Brown is also charged with having an offensive weapon, namely a bottle, but was not asked to enter a plea on Friday.

Their trial is scheduled to begin on October 26, 2026.

Supporters said “We love you, Chris” as Brown left the dock after the brief hearing.

Brown, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as “Loyal”, “Run It” and “Under the Influence”, was granted bail in May after promising to pay a 5 million pound ($6.7 million) security fee in order to begin his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour.

The R&B star was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England last month after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago.