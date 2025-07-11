US State Department workforce cuts to begin soon after Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON: The US State Department announced plans to proceed with workforce reductions after the Supreme Court lifted legal barriers to President Donald Trump’s proposed layoffs. Deputy Secretary Michael Rigas stated the department would soon notify affected employees.

Rigas explained the layoffs follow a review of workforce reduction plans submitted by various bureaus. “The secretary approved thoughtful plans, including targeted domestic workforce cuts,“ he said. Notifications will be sent via email in a single day, according to a senior official.

The Supreme Court’s decision this week removed a lower court’s block on Trump’s plan, which could impact tens of thousands of federal employees. While Rigas did not disclose exact figures, a senior official indicated the cuts align with earlier congressional notifications mentioning around 1,800 positions.

The layoffs will only affect US-based personnel, with no immediate plans to reduce overseas staff. Last year, the State Department employed over 80,000 globally, including 17,700 domestically.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at restructuring in April, sharing an article suggesting a 15% staff reduction. Since returning to office, Trump has prioritized shrinking the federal workforce through the Department of Government Efficiency, previously led by ex-advisor Elon Musk - AFP