US strikes second Venezuelan drug boat amid escalating tensions

WASHINGTON: United States forces conducted a second military strike against an alleged Venezuelan drug trafficking vessel, resulting in three fatalities according to President Donald Trump.

The operation occurs amid escalating tensions as a significant US naval deployment near Venezuela fuels speculation about potential regime change objectives.

Trump publicly announced the strike on social media alongside video footage showing a boat exploding at sea, describing the casualties as “3 male terrorists killed in action”.

This marks the second such incident following an earlier attack this month that killed eleven people, raising legal questions about the strikes’ compliance with international law.

Trump defended the actions by stating “We have proof” of drug trafficking activities, claiming cocaine and fentanyl were visible in the water after the strike.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the US actions, vowing to exercise his country’s “legitimate right to defend itself” against what he termed American aggression.

The US has deployed eight warships near Venezuelan waters while increasing the bounty on Maduro’s capture to $50 million over drug trafficking allegations.

Maduro specifically targeted criticism at US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom he branded the “lord of death and war” for his强硬 rhetoric on Latin American cartels.

Venezuela has responded to the pressure by deploying 25,000 troops to its borders and establishing civilian militias for national defense.

Trump refused to rule out future strikes on the Venezuelan mainland when questioned by reporters, stating “We’ll see what happens” regarding further military action. – AFP