Venezuela’s Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize and dedicates it to Trump

OSLO: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Machado dedicated the award to the suffering people of Venezuela and to US President Donald Trump.

The democracy activist led the campaign to end President Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian rule in last year’s elections.

The Nobel jury described her as a unifying figure within Venezuela.

She has refused to leave the country despite facing numerous threats against her life.

Machado specifically cited Trump’s decisive support for their cause in her dedication.

She expressed continued reliance on President Trump in a post on social media platform X.

Her statement came one month into a major US military buildup near Venezuelan shores.

The US has also conducted a campaign of deadly strikes on suspected drug boats in the region.

Machado expressed confidence in a peaceful transition to democracy during her notification call.

Nobel Institute director Kristian Berg Harpviken filmed the call where she declared they would prevail.

The trained engineer has been in hiding for the past year due to security concerns.

Nobel Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes praised her as an extraordinary example of civilian courage.

Exiled Venezuelan opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia hailed her win from Spain.

He called it a well-deserved recognition of her long struggle for freedom and democracy.

Some Venezuelan citizens within the country openly criticised the award.

A Caracas pensioner complained that Machado had done nothing for peace in Venezuela.

Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations mocked the decision as inappropriate.

Venezuelan exiles in Argentina celebrated the prize as recognition of their ongoing struggle.

Machado initially served as the opposition’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Maduro’s government ultimately blocked her candidacy through legal maneuvers.

She then backed former diplomat Gonzalez Urrutia as her replacement candidate.

Machado accompanied him on rallies where she received rock star-like receptions from supporters.

Maduro claimed electoral victory despite most countries refusing to recognise his win.

Machado entered politics in 2002 leading the association Sumate.

She pushed for a referendum to recall Maduro’s mentor Hugo Chavez.

The campaign led to treason accusations and death threats against her.

These security concerns forced her to send her three children to live abroad.

The Nobel Committee acknowledged she might not attend the December 10 Oslo ceremony.

The award follows increased US military pressure on Maduro’s government.

Washington accuses Maduro of leading a drug cartel, which he denies.

Machado and Gonzalez Urrutia have supported US pressure as necessary for restoring sovereignty.

Machado was not among the predicted laureates before Friday’s announcement.

Her odds on betting platform Polymarket soared hours before the official announcement.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has launched an investigation into a possible leak.

Frydnes described Venezuela’s transformation from democracy to brutal authoritarian state.

Over 7 million Venezuelans have fled the country’s economic meltdown under Maduro.

President Trump has repeatedly insisted he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

His office criticised the committee’s decision as prioritising politics over peace.

The committee had made its selection before Trump announced his Gaza deal. – AFP