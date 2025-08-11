WHO chief warns over Israel’s Gaza occupation as crisis worsens

LONDON: The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised serious concerns over Israel’s plans to expand military operations in Gaza, describing the situation as “deeply worrying” amid an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued the warning on social media platform X, highlighting the severe health and food shortages plaguing the enclave.

“Israel’s plan to expand military operations in Gaza is deeply worrying, given the already dire humanitarian and health situation across the Strip,“ Ghebreyesus stated.

He cautioned that further military escalation would endanger more children, exacerbating malnutrition and limiting access to critical medical care.

“We repeat our call for immediate, unimpeded and scaled-up access to food and health aid, for release of hostages, and for a permanent ceasefire,“ he added.

The warning follows Israel’s Security Cabinet approving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to fully occupy Gaza City, a move that has drawn widespread international condemnation.

Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza has killed over 61,000 people since October 2023, devastating infrastructure and pushing the territory to the brink of famine.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces genocide accusations at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign in Gaza. – Bernama-Anadolu