WHO Director-General: Almost no healthcare services left in northern Gaza

GENEVA: The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that almost no healthcare services remain in northern Gaza, as Israel continues to block relief missions from entering the region.

Palestinian News & Info Agency (WAFA) reported that Ghebreyesus said two WHO missions to northern Gaza were impeded and denied again by the Israeli occupation.

“We urge Israel to Stop evacuation orders and protect hospitals,”

“North Gaza has barely any health services left. People have nowhere to go,” he said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

He further called on Israel to facilitate humanitarian missions, stating that: “Lives depend on it.”

The Director-General of WHO also urged Israel to work towards a ceasefire. “All people trapped in this conflict need peace.”

- Bernama, WAFA