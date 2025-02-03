Wildfire in Japan’s Iwate continues to expand

TOKYO: The wildfire in Ofunato City of Japan’s Iwate Prefecture is continuing to spread, with the burned area expanding to approximately 1,800 hectares as of 6 am local time on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

The fire, which began on February 26, has affected wide areas, with the spread intensifying north and west of central Sanriku-cho Ryoiri.

One body was discovered in the Shoji district of Sanriku-cho Ryoiri, and at least 84 buildings, including homes, have been damaged.

Evacuation orders have been issued for some districts. As of 7 am local time on Sunday, 1,222 people were sheltering in evacuation centres and welfare facilities, according to national broadcaster NHK.

NHK footage taken on Sunday morning showed white smoke rising from multiple locations, including the Ryoiri Peninsula, the border between Sanriku-cho Ryoiri and Sanriku-cho Okirai, and areas surrounding Akaishi-cho Aritashi.

Helicopters were seen conducting intensive water drops in the locations.