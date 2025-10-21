Yemeni forces repel deadly Al Qaeda attack in Abyan province

ADEN: Yemeni government forces have repelled a deadly Al Qaeda attack in the country’s southern province.

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognised government said they foiled the assault in Abyan province on Tuesday.

“Our forces managed to foil a large-scale terrorist attack launched this morning by members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation against the headquarters of the government complex in Abyan province,“ said brigade commander Nasr Atef al-Machouchi.

The attackers detonated two car bombs before infiltrating the government compound.

Five suicide bombers wearing explosive belts were killed during the confrontation.

Four soldiers also died in the fighting according to military officials.

A medical source in Abyan confirmed the soldier deaths and reported 15 people wounded.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government established itself in Aden after Huthi rebels drove them from Sanaa in 2014.

Washington once regarded Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula as the militant network’s most dangerous branch.

AQAP formed in 2009 from the merger of Al Qaeda’s Yemeni and Saudi factions.

The group developed during Yemen’s war which has pitted Iran-backed Huthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition.

Al Qaeda attacks against both government forces and rebels have decreased in recent years. – AFP