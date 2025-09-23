Zelenskiy arrives in New York for UN address and Trump meeting

UNITED NATIONS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in New York on Monday ahead of key diplomatic engagements.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed his landing as he prepares for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy is also scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly in the coming days.

The Ukrainian leader is expected to urge Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia during their meeting.

He will also discuss possible security guarantees from Europe and the United States.

Kyiv views these guarantees as vital for any viable settlement in the war launched by Russia. – Reuters