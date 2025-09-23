Zelenskiy discusses US weapons procurement with envoy Kellogg

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has held discussions with United States envoy Keith Kellogg regarding the procurement of weapons.

Zelenskiy stated the talks covered weapons that Ukraine has formally proposed to Washington for supply.

The Ukrainian leader provided Kellogg with a briefing on the current situation at the front lines.

He also detailed the results of recent counteroffensive operations near the areas of Dobropillia and Pokrovsk.

Their conversation additionally touched upon the broader development of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

Zelenskiy shared this information in a post on the social media platform X. – Reuters