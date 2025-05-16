KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, the Ukrainian leader's spokesman said.

The spokesman told reporters that details of the conversation would follow soon. The phone call took place after talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations ended in Istanbul, with a Ukrainian source calling Moscow’s demands “non-starters”.