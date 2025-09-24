Zelenskiy says Trump ready to provide Ukraine security guarantees post-war

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had discussed Russia’s stuttering economy during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that he said was constructive.

Zelenskiy said there was an understanding that Trump was ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends, adding that Trump could be a “game-changer” for Ukraine.

“All of us, we understand that President Trump is ready to give Ukraine security guarantees after this war will finish,“ Zelenskiy said. - Reuters