Zelenskiy warns Russia preparing new offensives, seeks global support

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was preparing its troops for new offensives instead of getting ready to stop the war in Ukraine, after he spoke to the leaders of India and Saudi Arabia on Monday as part of efforts to mobilise support for Kyiv beyond Europe. Zelenskiy won diplomatic backing from Europe and the NATO alliance on Sunday, amid fears that the U.S. and Russian leaders may try to dictate terms for ending the 3-1/2-year war during their Friday summit in Alaska.

“Today, there was a report from the intelligence and military command about what Putin is counting on and what he is actually preparing for. In particular, military preparations. He is certainly not getting ready for a ceasefire and war end,“ Zelenskiy said in a nightly address.

He added, without providing any specifics, that Russia was moving its troops for new operations on Ukrainian soil.

“There is no sign that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation,“ he said.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, Ukraine’s military spokesperson for the southern frontline sector, told Reuters on Monday that Russia was moving some of its units in the Zaporizhzhia region for further assaults. In separate statements on Monday, Zelenskiy said he had spoken to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, both of whom have taken cautious diplomatic positions on Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

India is a major buyer of Russian oil, and Saudi Arabia has pitched itself as a mediator in the conflict. Zelenskiy said he spoke to both leaders about strengthening Ukraine’s position in any peace process.

“Communication with leaders is ongoing practically around the clock – we are in constant touch,“ he wrote on X. “Now is the moment when there is a real chance to achieve peace.”

In his “long conversation” with Modi, Zelenskiy added that he had also discussed sanctions on Russian oil. Trump last week slapped an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s continued imports of the product.

“I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war,“ Zelenskiy said, adding that leaders with “tangible leverage over Russia” should act.

Zelenskiy also urged his country’s allies to keep their sanctions against Russia in place until Ukraine receives security guarantees. Putin has also made a flurry of calls in recent days, speaking to the leaders of China, India, Brazil and ex-Soviet states to brief them on his contacts with the United States about the war in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Germany will convene a virtual meeting of European leaders to discuss how to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine ahead of a European call with Trump. Zelenskiy and EU and NATO officials were expected to join the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskiy warned that any concessions to Russia would not persuade it to stop fighting in Ukraine and that there was a need to ramp up pressure on the Kremlin.

“Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore must not receive any rewards or benefits,“ he wrote on X.

“Concessions do not persuade a killer.” - Reuters