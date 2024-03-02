10 people die in forest fires in Chile

BOGOTA: Several people have died in forest fires in central and southern Chile, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according to local authorities.

Numerous fires broke out in the South American country’s coastal cities of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar.

About 10 people have died so far in the blazes that spread to residential areas.

A state of emergency was declared by Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who said on X:

“We have directed all our crews to the central and southern regions of the country to intervene in the fires.”

Flames have rapidly spread towards the cities of Concon, Quintero, and Maitencillo.

Some 13 people died in forest fires that broke out in February 2023 in Chile. - Bernama, Anadolu