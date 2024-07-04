140 journalists killed in Gaza since Oct 7 - RSF

TEHRAN: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has reported that the number of journalists killed by the Israeli armed forces mounted to 140 in the Gaza Strip since the onset of the ongoing onslaught.

According to Islamic republic news agency (IRNA), Sama News Palestine quoting RSF said that a large number of reporters have been killed in raids, bombardments and missile attacks since October 7, 2023.

The RSF called on the international community to increase pressure on the Israeli regime in a bid to prevent such tragedy in Gaza.

Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), also said that the war on Gaza has left over 13,000 children killed and many others injured.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Saturday that the number of people killed Israeli genocidal war on the strip reached 33,137 and 75,815 injured. - Bernama, IRNA