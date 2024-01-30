25,000 children orphaned in Gaza war: Rights group

TEHRAN: Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has painted a grim picture of harrowing conditions of children in Gaza, saying 25,000 Palestinian kids have become orphans as a result of Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged territory.

The rights group, according to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoting Palestine’s Sama news agency, said that 25,000 children have lost one or both parents in Gaza since October 7 last year the day Israel started its bombing and shelling campaign in the coastal Palestinian strip.

Earlier, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that the number of martyrs of the Israeli military campaign has reached 26, 422 while 65,087 wounded since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

Apart from casualties, the relentless attacks on residential buildings, refugee camps and hospitals have inflicted a catalogue of miseries on the people of Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has now entered its 115th day, with the regime keep killing the defenseless Palestinians despite growing public outcry across the globe. -Bernama-IRNA