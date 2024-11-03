26 dead, six missing in Indonesia’s west Sumatra floods and landslides

JAKARTA: The West Sumatra Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) on Monday reported that 26 people have died, with six still missing and two injured, due to floods and landslides.

Heavy rain triggered floods across 11 cities and districts since 4 pm local time last Thursday, forcing nearly 79,000 people to be displaced in affected areas.

Three deaths were recorded in the Padang Pariaman district, while 23 were reported in Pesisir Selatan district, where six individuals are still unaccounted for – believed to be trapped by landslides or carried away by floods.

Stagnant water persists in Padang, the capital city of West Sumatra, despite floods receding in most districts, according to a recent report.

Damage includes 1,603 houses, 51 places of worship, 28 schools, 5,550 hectares of farmland, seven public facilities, and one health centre.

The agency urges local governments and residents to stay vigilant amidst the ongoing flood impacts during the rainy season. -Bernama