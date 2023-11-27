3 dead, 2 injured in Canada shooting

OTTAWA: Three people were killed and two critically injured after a shooting in Winnipeg, the capital city of Manitoba in central Canada, local police said on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

Winnipeg police arrived at the scene and found five victims “with injuries consistent with being shot”, said the local police in a news release.

An adult male and an adult female were pronounced dead at the scene, it said, adding that three of the victims were taken to a hospital, and one of them later died while the other two remained in critical condition. –Bernama-Xinhua