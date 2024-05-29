32 killed as Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc in India

NEW DELHI: Storms and rainfall-induced landslides triggered in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal killed at least 32 people and injured many others across India’s West Bengal and four northeastern states, officials said Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

The death toll in India’s eastern state of West Bengal in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal has risen to seven.

A father and son were killed due to electrocution in Memari, East Burdwan. Two more deaths were reported due to electrocution at Panihati in North 24-Parganas and Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas.

A 51-year-old man was killed when concrete collapsed on him due to incessant downpours in Bibir Bagan area of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.

An 80-year-old woman was killed inside her home on Mousuni Island in South-24 Parganas when a tree crashed on the house.

The seventh death was reported from Haldia.

On Sunday night, the cyclonic storm left a trail of widespread damage and destruction to infrastructure and property across the state after making landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh.

After tearing through the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, the cyclone blew away the roofs of thatched huts and uprooted trees and electricity poles, thus blocking roads in Kolkata and the coastal districts, officials said.

The knocking down of trees and electricity poles resulted in power disruption in various parts of the state.

The heavy rain has flooded homes and farmlands. Reports said in some regions, salt water from the adjoining Bay of Bengal breached embankments and gushed into farmlands, damaging crops.

The local government evacuated over 100,000 people from vulnerable areas ahead of the cyclone’s landfall.

Meanwhile, storms and landslides triggered by rainfall associated with Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in India’s northeastern states of Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Seventeen people were killed and seven others were feared trapped under the debris after a stone quarry collapsed Tuesday in Mizoram, police said.

In Assam, three people were killed while 17 others were injured in rain-related incidents.

A person was killed after a wall collapsed in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Four others were injured in a landslide in the state.

Reports said four deaths and damage to more than 40 houses have been reported in Nagaland in the aftermath of cyclone Remal.

India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall across northeastern states over the next two days.