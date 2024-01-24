39 killed in east China building fire

NANCHANG (China): The death toll from a building fire in the city of Xinyu in east China’s Jiangxi Province on Wednesday afternoon has risen to 39, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at approximately 3 pm from a street shop in the Yushui District of Xinyu, said the local fire response emergency headquarters.

Rescue efforts have ended, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency reported that this is the second fire incident In China involving casualties in less than a week.

Last Saturday, at least 13 people were killed when a fire broke out in a school dormitory in the central Henan Province.–Bernama-Xinhua-AA