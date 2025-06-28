Putra Heights pipeline fire report to be released Monday - Selangor MB

SEKINCHAN: The findings of the investigation into the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire in Subang Jaya will be released to the public on Monday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced today.

He stated that the report was completed as scheduled yesterday but could not be presented immediately due to the public holiday. “It (the report) was ready yesterday, but we couldn’t present it as it was a public holiday, so it’s better to do it this Monday,“ he said.

Amirudin added that the findings would first be presented to the Cabinet before being made public. “We will make it public. We’ll announce it after presenting it to the Cabinet; we have to follow the process,“ he told reporters at the launch of the Phase One Development of the Sekinchan Marine Produce Landing Complex.

Earlier, the Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office confirmed that the technical investigation into the April 1 incident was completed on June 26. The fire and explosion destroyed 81 houses with over 40 per cent structural damage, partially damaged another 81, and affected 57 without burning, while 218 houses remained unaffected, including those in Kampung Tengah, Puchong.